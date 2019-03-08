Search

Advanced search

Guns and cash seized in cross-border armed police sting

PUBLISHED: 11:04 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 16 October 2019

Police officers on duty. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police officers on duty. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Serge_Bertasius

Armed police seized £9,000 in cash and arrested a man in Thetford as part of a joint operation which saw six guns recovered.

A total of seven people have been arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug offences following armed raids at locations including Norfolk.

Three were arrested for conspiring to import firearms.

Operations took place on Monday in Aylesbury, Thetford and Newmarket as detectives from the Met's specialist crime unit carried out the joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary.

Six firearms, ammunition and suspected class A drugs were recovered, and two people were arrested, after a vehicle was stopped by armed officers in Newmarket, the Met reported.

You may also want to watch:

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms following a search of premises in Aylesbury.

A man was arrested after armed officers from Norfolk Constabulary stopped a vehicle in Thetford and found £9,000 cash.

A woman was arrested after a subsequent search of a house in Aylesbury resulted in the discovery of a handgun.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash causes delays on major road into city

A road accident is causing delays on the road between Norwich and Coltishall. Picture: Google StreetView

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

String of train services cancelled due to faults

A number of Greater Anglia services have been cancelled due to train faults. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme.

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists