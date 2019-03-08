Guns and cash seized in cross-border armed police sting

Police officers on duty. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Serge_Bertasius

Armed police seized £9,000 in cash and arrested a man in Thetford as part of a joint operation which saw six guns recovered.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of seven people have been arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug offences following armed raids at locations including Norfolk.

Three were arrested for conspiring to import firearms.

Operations took place on Monday in Aylesbury, Thetford and Newmarket as detectives from the Met's specialist crime unit carried out the joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary.

Six firearms, ammunition and suspected class A drugs were recovered, and two people were arrested, after a vehicle was stopped by armed officers in Newmarket, the Met reported.

You may also want to watch:

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms following a search of premises in Aylesbury.

A man was arrested after armed officers from Norfolk Constabulary stopped a vehicle in Thetford and found £9,000 cash.

A woman was arrested after a subsequent search of a house in Aylesbury resulted in the discovery of a handgun.