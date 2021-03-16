Armed police called to Norwich house

Published: 2:08 PM March 16, 2021

Armed police outside a home in Goldwell Road, Norwich, on Tuesday, March 16. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Armed police officers are currently on scene outside a Norwich home.

An area in Goldwell Road, close to the Sainsbury's store on Queens Road, has been cordoned off.

As of 1.30pm, four police vehicles were at the scene, with at least six officers.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said they have been called at 10.15am following concerns for a man's safety inside the home.

"As a result of information received, specialist officers have been deployed to the scene and the incident is on-going," they added.



