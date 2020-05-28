Armed police called to Norwich estate

Armed police were called to an estate in Norwich.

A number of armed officers and patrol cars were seen by members of the public in Sale Road, near Salhouse Road, at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

An eye witness reported initially seeing 10 vehicles outside a block of flats in the road, but within half an hour the majority had left he scene and two police cars and four armed officers remained at the scene.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the police activity.

She said the incident did involve firearms officers and “related to a pre-planned operation in connection with an ongoing investigation in the city.”