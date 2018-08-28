Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley ©Archant Photographic 2008

Witnesses have described their shock at the moment armed police had to clear a town centre square while they confronted a man.

Residents of Attleborough looked on as several police units cleared Queen’s Square and confronted and arrested a man, believed to be in his 60s.

Vicky Rix, 27, from Great Ellingham, said: “All of a sudden everyone just ran including a guy who grabbed his little girl.

“I thought ‘what the hell’, and some bloke was on the floor then they picked him up and I had to stop holding up traffic and move.”

Police have been contacted but have yet to confirm the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Thursday.

Rebecca England was working at Attleborough Travel on Queen’s Square when the incident happened. She said: “There was an unmarked vehicle, a van and at least four cars and they blocked the road off.

“It was when the kids were coming out of school. The man, who I think was about 65 was sat on a bench, but it was weird it was almost like they were having a chat which seemed a bit much because they were walking around with guns and helmets on.

“Then they hand cuffed him and took him away.”

More to follow.