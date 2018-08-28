Search

Advanced search

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:02 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:39 16 November 2018

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2008

Witnesses have described their shock at the moment armed police had to clear a town centre square while they confronted a man.

Residents of Attleborough looked on as several police units cleared Queen’s Square and confronted and arrested a man, believed to be in his 60s.

Vicky Rix, 27, from Great Ellingham, said: “All of a sudden everyone just ran including a guy who grabbed his little girl.

“I thought ‘what the hell’, and some bloke was on the floor then they picked him up and I had to stop holding up traffic and move.”

Police have been contacted but have yet to confirm the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Thursday.

Rebecca England was working at Attleborough Travel on Queen’s Square when the incident happened. She said: “There was an unmarked vehicle, a van and at least four cars and they blocked the road off.

“It was when the kids were coming out of school. The man, who I think was about 65 was sat on a bench, but it was weird it was almost like they were having a chat which seemed a bit much because they were walking around with guns and helmets on.

“Then they hand cuffed him and took him away.”

More to follow.

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Breaking News Grant Hanley signs Canaries’ contract extension

Grant Hanley has pledged his longer term future to the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live The Norwich City Debate – Letter from America LIVE

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Carlton Morris signs a shirt Picture: David Freezer

Armed police seen confronting man in town centre

The town pump at Queen's Square, near where armed police were seen. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast