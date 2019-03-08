Search

Arrests made after armed police 'swoop on gang' near town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:56 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 16 September 2019

Police arrested the men near to Market Gates bus station in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Armed police were called out following reports that a group of teenagers had been seen with a firearm.

Onlookers described dramatic scenes as five men - all aged in their teens - were arrested close to a busy shopping centre on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

With police inquiries continuing into the incident on Saturday, September 14 in Great Yarmouth, three of the men have been released under investigation while two have subsequently been released "with no further action."

Eyewitnesses said that "around nine police cars" were at the scene in Great Yarmouth about 7pm on Saturday evening as "armed police swooped on a gang of males."

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.45pm on Saturday, September 14 to reports a group of males were seen with a firearm in Middlegate in Great Yarmouth.

"Officers were deployed to the area and following further enquiries five males were arrested near to Market Gates at just before 7pm.

"Officers also seized two BB guns.

"The males, all aged in their teens, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

"Three of the males have since been released under investigation whilst the enquiry is ongoing, whilst two of the males have been released with no further action."

