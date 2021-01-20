News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Armed police detain man after 18 hours of negotiations

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:19 PM January 20, 2021   
Police attended a home in Northfield Waye, Wells, on Tuesday, January 19 at 11am following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Armed police have detained a man in his 50s under the Mental Health Act after 18 hours of negotiations.

The man in his 50s, who was in a distressed state, locked himself inside the property and a number of police were deployed to the scene, including firearms officers and negotiators.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers entered the property shortly after 5am on Wednesday, January 20 and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

The incident was safely resolved and no one was injured.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

