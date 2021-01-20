Armed police detain man after 18 hours of negotiations

Published: 3:19 PM January 20, 2021

Police attended a home in Northfield Waye, Wells, on Tuesday, January 19 at 11am following concerns for the welfare of a man. - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police have detained a man in his 50s under the Mental Health Act after 18 hours of negotiations.

Police attended a home in Northfield Waye, Wells, on Tuesday, January 19 at 11am following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The man in his 50s, who was in a distressed state, locked himself inside the property and a number of police were deployed to the scene, including firearms officers and negotiators.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers entered the property shortly after 5am on Wednesday, January 20 and the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

The incident was safely resolved and no one was injured.