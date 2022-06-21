News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man caught with cannabis after armed police called to Dereham park

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:39 PM June 21, 2022
The service station where police were hunting a group last night

The entrance to the service station in Dereham where police officers were seen - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police swooped on a park in Dereham following reports a group of people had been seen in possession of a weapon.

Officers were initially called to Yaxham Road at 8pm on Monday, June 20, and were later seen at Dereham Recreation Ground.

Specialist firearms officers were deployed and the group was found but following a search, no weapons were discovered.

One of the men was dealt with for possession of the Class B drug cannabis and received a conditional caution.

An eyewitness reported seeing eight police cars as well as the armed officers near the Lynn Hill service station and more opposite Dereham Leisure Centre in Station Road.

They also reported seeing officers enter Dereham Recreation Ground.


Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

