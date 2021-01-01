News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Armed police called to Norwich street amid concern for safety

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:04 PM January 1, 2021   
Armed police were called to Bowers Avenue on New Year's Eve following a concern for safety.

Armed police were called to a Norwich street in the early hours of New Year's Day following concerns for safety of an individual in a property.

Police attended Bowers Avenue in Norwich shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve (Thursday, December 31) and remained in the area for at least a couple of hours.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called following a "concern for safety".

The spokesman confirmed armed police were in attendance at the incident and that one person was arrested.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, with all the pubs and clubs closed due to restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, it was a reasonably quiet night for police in the county.

Officers however were called to an illegal rave at Ludham where equipment was seized and 24 people were issued with fixed penalty notices for holding a gathering in contravention of coronavirus restrictions.


