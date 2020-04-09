Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook Archant

Armed police have cordoned off a number of street amid concerns for a man’s welfare.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, on Thursday, April 9, at 1.45pm.

Witnesses described several streets in Pakefield being cordoned off, including Pakefield Street and St George’s Road, as well as access to the beach, with at least six police vehicles spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Police were called to a property on Pakefield Street in Lowestoft earlier this afternoon at about 1.45pm to a report of a man making threat to harm himself.

“Officers attended the location and they currently remain at the scene with armed response units, dog unit and police negotiators.

“The incident is on-going and the road has been cordoned off in the interests of public safety.

“No-one else is believed to be in the property. Officers ask motorists and pedestrians to be patient while the incident is resolved.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their drone had been launched from Woodbridge at 2.18pm at the request of police.