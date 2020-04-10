Search

Advanced search

Armed police and negotiators remain at Pakefield incident

PUBLISHED: 09:17 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 10 April 2020

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Archant

Armed police remain at the scene of an incident in Pakefield this morning, more than 19 hours after first being called.

Officers cordoned off a number of streets after being called to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, at about 1.45pm on Thursday, April 9, amid concerns for a man’s welfare.

Negotiators, armed response units and a dog unit were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Police were called to a property on Pakefield Street in Lowestoft on Thursday afternoon at about 1.45pm to a report of a man making threat to harm himself.

You may also want to watch:

“Officers attended the location and they currently remain at the scene with armed response units, dog unit and police negotiators.

“The incident is on-going and the road has been cordoned off in the interests of public safety.

“No-one else is believed to be in the property. Officers ask motorists and pedestrians to be patient while the incident is resolved.”

Witnesses initially described several streets in Pakefield being closed by police, including Pakefield Street and St George’s Road, as well as access to the beach, with at least six police vehicles spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their drone had been launched from Woodbridge at 2.18pm at the request of police.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Rural petrol stations could close as coronavirus keeps customers away

The sudden drop in damand caused by the lockdown is putting huge pressure on independent rural petrol stations Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus: Are Norfolk GPs and pharmacies open over Easter?

GP surgeries and pharmacies are open. Photo: Lynne Cameron / PA
Drive 24