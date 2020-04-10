Armed police and negotiators remain at Pakefield incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook Archant

Armed police remain at the scene of an incident in Pakefield this morning, more than 19 hours after first being called.

Officers cordoned off a number of streets after being called to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, at about 1.45pm on Thursday, April 9, amid concerns for a man’s welfare.

Negotiators, armed response units and a dog unit were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Police were called to a property on Pakefield Street in Lowestoft on Thursday afternoon at about 1.45pm to a report of a man making threat to harm himself.

“Officers attended the location and they currently remain at the scene with armed response units, dog unit and police negotiators.

“The incident is on-going and the road has been cordoned off in the interests of public safety.

“No-one else is believed to be in the property. Officers ask motorists and pedestrians to be patient while the incident is resolved.”

Witnesses initially described several streets in Pakefield being closed by police, including Pakefield Street and St George’s Road, as well as access to the beach, with at least six police vehicles spotted at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their drone had been launched from Woodbridge at 2.18pm at the request of police.