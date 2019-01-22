Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

22 January, 2019 - 09:51
The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps

The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thieves smashed a window to break in to a tea room in Holt and stole about £200 from inside.

Ben Philo, co-owner of the Owl Tea Rooms, spotted the break-in when he went to the shop yesterday to do some maintenance work.

He said the shop had closed about 4.30pm on Sunday, so the offence must have taken place overnight on Sunday/ Monday.

Mr Philo said: “It’s irritating and very disappointing for us. They stole charity money, petty cash and tips, worth about £200.

“They gained access by smashing a window on Church Street and climbing through.

“They left a footprint on a seat cushion then finger prints on a vodka bottle, which they left behind. They must have been distracted when they saw the charity money.

“Luckily, another charity money box, for the Holt Christmas lights appeal, was not there, as we had taken it home, as it was full.

“As charity money was taken you feel you have to replace it. But I suppose it’s better than having a domestic break-in, as you don’t feel so violated. We had to hoover all the glass up.”

It says on the store’s webssite that it is a very special place as it is arguably the oldest tea room in Norfolk.

Mr Philo added: “The petty cash was locked in a safe drawer in the restaurant, which they broke the lock on.

“All traders in Holt should be aware of the increase in crime at this time of year, especially as Holt is so deathly quiet in the small hours. The police have taken shoe and finger prints and an investigation is under way.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.15am on Monday to reports of an overnight burglary. A side window had been smashed. We are investigating. Antyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.”

The owners say on the firm’s website that the shop changed hands at the start of 2017, “and we, as the new owners, have done our very best to embrace and preserve the long-held traditions of this iconic bakery and café, whilst easing it into the 21st century with additional, new and exciting specialities”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Pub staff armed with fire extinguishers rushed to try and save burning van

The van on fire near the Lawson Road junction in Norwich. Photo: Mark White

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists