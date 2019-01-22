Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Thieves smashed a window to break in to a tea room in Holt and stole about £200 from inside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Philo, co-owner of the Owl Tea Rooms, spotted the break-in when he went to the shop yesterday to do some maintenance work.

He said the shop had closed about 4.30pm on Sunday, so the offence must have taken place overnight on Sunday/ Monday.

Mr Philo said: “It’s irritating and very disappointing for us. They stole charity money, petty cash and tips, worth about £200.

“They gained access by smashing a window on Church Street and climbing through.

“They left a footprint on a seat cushion then finger prints on a vodka bottle, which they left behind. They must have been distracted when they saw the charity money.

“Luckily, another charity money box, for the Holt Christmas lights appeal, was not there, as we had taken it home, as it was full.

“As charity money was taken you feel you have to replace it. But I suppose it’s better than having a domestic break-in, as you don’t feel so violated. We had to hoover all the glass up.”

It says on the store’s webssite that it is a very special place as it is arguably the oldest tea room in Norfolk.

Mr Philo added: “The petty cash was locked in a safe drawer in the restaurant, which they broke the lock on.

“All traders in Holt should be aware of the increase in crime at this time of year, especially as Holt is so deathly quiet in the small hours. The police have taken shoe and finger prints and an investigation is under way.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.15am on Monday to reports of an overnight burglary. A side window had been smashed. We are investigating. Antyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.”

The owners say on the firm’s website that the shop changed hands at the start of 2017, “and we, as the new owners, have done our very best to embrace and preserve the long-held traditions of this iconic bakery and café, whilst easing it into the 21st century with additional, new and exciting specialities”.