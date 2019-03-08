Arson investigation continues as fire-hit house sells for more than £70,000 at auction
PUBLISHED: 09:17 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 08 June 2019
Archant
A house, which was significantly damaged in a fire, has been sold at an auction.
With inquiries ongoing into an arson investigation in Lowestoft, the fire-hit three-bedroom end-terrace house sold at auction on June 5.
The house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a fire on Tuesday, March 19.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm as the blaze started on the first floor of the end-terraced property before it spread to the roof.
No-one was injured as a result of the incident. A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Friday, March 29, on suspicion of arson before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."
Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the property had a minimum guide price of £50,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as "fire damaged and in need of modernisation."
But at the sale at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - last week, the property sold for £73,000.