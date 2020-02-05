Is this your stolen jewellery? Appeal to trace rightful owners

Police are trying to trace the owners of some jewellery which they believe could have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk.

Items of jewellery that may have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk. Picture: Norfolk Police Items of jewellery that may have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers stopped a car on Koblenz Avenue in Norwich at approximately 11.30am on Wednesday, January 29 and seized a number of items of jewellery.

A man, aged in his 30s and from Suffolk, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are on-going.

Officers have now released images of the jewellery in a bid to trace the owners.

The items include a number of heavily jewelled rings and brooches many of which are highly distinctive. As well their monetary worth the items could have strong sentimental value and police want to re-unite them with their rightful owners.

Anyone who may recognise the jewellery, or anyone with information, should contact DC Angela Tolson at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7076/20.