Is this your stolen jewellery? Appeal to trace rightful owners

PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 05 February 2020

Items of jewellery that may have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are trying to trace the owners of some jewellery which they believe could have been stolen in Norfolk or Suffolk.

Officers stopped a car on Koblenz Avenue in Norwich at approximately 11.30am on Wednesday, January 29 and seized a number of items of jewellery.

A man, aged in his 30s and from Suffolk, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are on-going.

Officers have now released images of the jewellery in a bid to trace the owners.

The items include a number of heavily jewelled rings and brooches many of which are highly distinctive. As well their monetary worth the items could have strong sentimental value and police want to re-unite them with their rightful owners.

Anyone who may recognise the jewellery, or anyone with information, should contact DC Angela Tolson at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7076/20.

