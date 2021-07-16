News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Appeal to find 27-year-old wanted on recall to prison

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 12:45 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 12:54 PM July 16, 2021
Danny Williams, 27, of Swaffham, is wanted on recall to prison

Danny Williams, 27, of Orchard Place, Swaffham, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 27-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Danny Williams, of Orchard Place in Swaffham, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Williams is described as white, of slim build, around 6ft with mousy brown wavy short hair.

He is known to frequent Norwich, Attleborough, Kings Lynn, Bungay and Diss.

Anyone who may have seen Williams, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or email 180DegreesNorfolk@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

