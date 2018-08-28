Appeal to identify bus thief from CCTV

CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a theft on a bus in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a theft on a bus in King’s Lynn.

Cash was stolen from the wallet of a passenger whilst he travelled on a bus from Hunstanton to King’s Lynn on Wednesday, November 7.

Officers investigating the theft have released a still from CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following the incident and are appealing for help to identify the man.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Kirsty Grand at Hunstanton Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.