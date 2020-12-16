Do you know this man wanted for online offences?

Published: 10:35 AM December 16, 2020 Updated: 1:39 PM December 16, 2020

Have you seen this man? He's the subject of a police appeal. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to identify and trace a man wanted in connection with online offences.

The man is believed to have links in the Norwich and Thetford areas as well as in the West Midlands.

He is described as aged around 35 to 40-years-old with dark hair, clear shaven and believed to be of Bangladesh origin, speaking limited English.

Anyone who can help police identify the man or know of his whereabouts can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime references 36/45645/20 and 36/45652/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

