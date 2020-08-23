Vulnerable man reported missing found

Police were appealing to help trace John Cann, 76, who is missing in the Hellesdon area. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A 76-year-old man has been found after going missing in Hellesdon.

Officers found John Cann, from Reepham, safe and well in Fifers Lane on Sunday.

They had been appealing to help trace Mr Cann, who had been last seen in Mountfield Avenue at 4.30am on Sunday August, 23.

Norfolk Police said they would like to thank the media and public for their help in sharing this appeal.