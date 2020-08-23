Search

Vulnerable man reported missing found

PUBLISHED: 11:50 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 23 August 2020

Police were appealing to help trace John Cann, 76, who is missing in the Hellesdon area. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police were appealing to help trace John Cann, 76, who is missing in the Hellesdon area. Picture: Norfolk Police

A 76-year-old man has been found after going missing in Hellesdon.

Officers found John Cann, from Reepham, safe and well in Fifers Lane on Sunday.

They had been appealing to help trace Mr Cann, who had been last seen in Mountfield Avenue at 4.30am on Sunday August, 23.

Norfolk Police said they would like to thank the media and public for their help in sharing this appeal.

