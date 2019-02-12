Police appeal to trace man following attempt to pay with fake £20 note
PUBLISHED: 16:18 19 February 2019
Archant
Members of the public have been asked for their help in identifying a man following an incident in Norwich.
Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfeit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after an attempt was made to pay with counterfeit £20 notes at the Argos store on Riverside Road.
It happened on Monday, January 7 2019.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Cecilia Stone at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.