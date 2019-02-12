Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police appeal to trace man following attempt to pay with fake £20 note

PUBLISHED: 16:18 19 February 2019

Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

Members of the public have been asked for their help in identifying a man following an incident in Norwich.

Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfeit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfeit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after an attempt was made to pay with counterfeit £20 notes at the Argos store on Riverside Road.

It happened on Monday, January 7 2019.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Cecilia Stone at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Farmers cannot afford to pay ‘lip service’ to health and safety inspections, says risk expert

Farmers cannot afford to pay 'lip service' to health and safety inspections, an agricultural expert has warned. Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after teens threatened with knives in Norwich

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Route revealed for National Road Championships in Norfolk this summer

Professional cyclist, Hayley Simmonds, in front of the Norfolk route of this years Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists