Police appeal to trace man following attempt to pay with fake £20 note

Police appeal after attempt to pay with counterfit £20 notes in Argos, Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

Members of the public have been asked for their help in identifying a man following an incident in Norwich.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after an attempt was made to pay with counterfeit £20 notes at the Argos store on Riverside Road.

It happened on Monday, January 7 2019.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Cecilia Stone at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.