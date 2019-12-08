Video

'I cannot give up hope': Family's plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

The brother of a man stabbed to death at his family home more than three decades ago has issued an emotional plea for information.

YARMOUTH: Supplied pic of Tony Miller (right) with his murdered brother Peter.3 of 3. Bill Darnell 8/4/99 YARMOUTH: Supplied pic of Tony Miller (right) with his murdered brother Peter.3 of 3. Bill Darnell 8/4/99

On the 35th anniversary of the killing of Peter Miller, his brother Tony and Norfolk police have issued a fresh appeal for information following his death in Great Yarmouth.

The body of 24-year-old Peter was found in the kitchen of his home at 10 Camden Place on Sunday, December 9, 1984.

His brother Tony found him at around 7.45pm. He had died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The last time Peter had been seen alive was earlier that Sunday afternoon when he had helped a neighbour with household repairs.

Great Yarmouth muder victim Peter Miller. Pictured: Drains near Peter Miller's home are searched. Date: Dec 1984 Great Yarmouth muder victim Peter Miller. Pictured: Drains near Peter Miller's home are searched. Date: Dec 1984

Having lived in hope for more than three decades that he will eventually find closure, Tony Miller, 58, from Gorleston, spoke of his pain in the quest to find his brother's killer.

He said: "It affects you every day but I will not stop. I cannot give up hope."

Family members who found Peter reported a strange smell in the air as they arrived at the home and a CS aerosol canister was found inside lying on the floor. It is believed that the canister was used by either his murderer or Peter as he was being assaulted.

More than 100 officers were involved in the original investigation, carrying out more than 2,500 lines of enquiry and taking more than 1,000 statements. However, despite extensive inquiries, no specific evidence to assist the investigation was identified and despite a number of arrests no-one has ever been charged in connection with the murder.

In 2012 the investigation was re-opened by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Acting Det Insp Neil Stewart said: "It has been 35 years since Peter Miller was found dead in his home and I remain convinced that someone knows who committed his murder, or has information which may lead to us solving this crime.

Peter Miller's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Peter Miller's murder remains unsolved. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

"Our hope is that after 35 years, any affiliations someone may had with the perpetrator has gone and they will now come forward with that one vital piece of information we need.

"While Peter was murdered more than three decades ago, the smallest piece of information could have major significance to this investigation."

Information should be directed to the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 01953 423819.

Key line of inquiry

A "key" line of enquiry that detectives are following is a telephone call that was

made from a woman on December 30, 1984.

Acting Det Insp Neil Stewart said: "It has been a long time since the tragic death of

Peter - 35 years is a long time for the family not to know

what happened.

"I'm hoping that people back in 1984, who may not have felt confident at the time due to fear, repercussions or any issues will now come forward.

"A lady rang into Great Yarmouth Police Station during the afternoon of December 30 wanting to speak to a female officer, but hung up and never left any contact information when asked to leave details.

"We're very interested in what she said. The lady is described as being in her 30s or 40s, and we appeal for her to come forward - hopefully she reflects back on that and comes forward."

Tony Miller added: "Peter has been greatly missed for the past 35 years, but most of all there has been so much that he has missed. Hopefully this lady will come forward."