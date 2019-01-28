Renewed appeal for witnesses after oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into

Police are renewing an appeal for information after a tea room in Holt was broken into.

The smashed window at the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt. Picture: Claudia Pollinger The smashed window at the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt. Picture: Claudia Pollinger

The Owl Tea Rooms was targeted by thieves between 4.30pm on Sunday, January 20 and 8am on Monday, January 21.

Suspects broke into the premises in White Lion Street by smashing a window in Church Street and climbing through.

They stole about £200, including petty cash, tips, and a charity box.

The business is run by Ben Philo and Claudia Pollinger, who said it was, arguably, the oldest tea room in Norfolk.

Last week, Mr Philo warned other traders in Holt to be aware of the increase in crime at this time of year, when the town was “deathly quiet” during the early hours.

Witnesses or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity should call PC Charlotte Edwards at Fakenham police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,