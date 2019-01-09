Search

Elderly woman left with ‘serious chest and neck injuries’ after being hit by car

09 January, 2019 - 10:33
A elderly woman was involved in a crash with a car on Watton High Street. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman sustained serious chest and neck injuries following a crash with a car.

Officers were called to Watton at around 7.30am on Tuesday January 8 to reports of a collision involving a Nissan Micra - which was travelling along the High Street towards Norwich - and a pedestrian, close to the police station.

The elderly female pedestrian, believed to be in her 70s, sustained serious chest and neck injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the car prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

- Anyone with information can contact PC George William at Swaffham Roads Armed Policing Team on 101 or email georgew@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 44 of 08/01/2019.

