Have you seen wanted man with prominent ears and a misshapen nose?

Gary Jakeman Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A 31-year-old man is wanted by Norfolk police in connection with a number of theft offences and breaching his bail conditions.

Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace 31-year-old Gary Jakeman who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Jakeman is described as white, about 5ft 10in tall and is of a slim build.

He has prominent ears and a misshapen nose as well as tattoos on his neck and on the back of his hands. Anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.