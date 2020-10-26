Man scares off knife-wielding robbers by waving coat at them

Police are appealing for information after a robbery on Marriott's Way. Photo: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A man in his 50s managed to scare off two would-be robbers by waving his coat at them on a popular cycle and walking route.

The man was on Marriott’s Way near Norwich when he was approached by two men who asked for some money at around 9.20pm on Sunday October, 18.

One of the suspects was holding a knife at the time of the incident but both men fled when the victim waved his coat at them.

Both suspects are described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing with dark face coverings.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Katie Powell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/73628/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.