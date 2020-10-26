Search

Advanced search

Man scares off knife-wielding robbers by waving coat at them

PUBLISHED: 13:48 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 26 October 2020

Police are appealing for information after a robbery on Marriott's Way. Photo: Google Streetview

Police are appealing for information after a robbery on Marriott's Way. Photo: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

A man in his 50s managed to scare off two would-be robbers by waving his coat at them on a popular cycle and walking route.

The man was on Marriott’s Way near Norwich when he was approached by two men who asked for some money at around 9.20pm on Sunday October, 18.

One of the suspects was holding a knife at the time of the incident but both men fled when the victim waved his coat at them.

Both suspects are described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing with dark face coverings.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Katie Powell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/73628/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We are not Liverpool or Manchester City. We are not too good for this league’ - Farke goes on the front foot

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke feels the Canaries' Championship start deserves more credit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paedophile moved into house with woman and two children

Craig Durrant, who has been jailed for one year and three months Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

PRESSER LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City - Cantwell late call, Zimbo and Martin ruled out

Norwich City continue to monitor Todd Cantwell for a hip issue ahead of Tuesday's game at Brentford Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New B&M store to open in Norwich

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY