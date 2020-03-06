Search

Search on for arsonists who targeted lifeboat shed

PUBLISHED: 09:32 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 06 March 2020

Firefighters at scene following Caister Lifeboat shed fire. PIC: Caister Lifeboat Facebook.

Archant

Arsonists tried to set fire to the lifeboat shed at Caister, near Great Yarmouth.

The fire, close to the doors for the lifeboats, was spotted by a crew member who was helping to search for a missing dog in the area about 10pm last night (Thursday, March 5).

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth were called to the incident at Skippers Walk shortly before 10.20pm although the fire was extinguished before their arrival.

A message on Caister Lifeboat's Facebook page urged anyone with information to contact police.

It said: "One of our crewmen - who by pure luck was in the area helping to look for a missing dog - saw the fire and managed to put it out."

They added: "If the shed had gone up, we would have lost everything; most of all, our ability to save lives."

Information to police, who have been informed, on 101.

