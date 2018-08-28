Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently

PUBLISHED: 12:48 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 30 January 2019

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police hope to track down a man after a bank card stolen in a burglary was used fraudulently in Norwich.

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk policePolice hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

The card was used at the Tesco store on Earlham Road on Thursday, January 17.

It had been stolen during a burglary on Earlham Road earlier that day.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the incidents.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact DC Dave Block at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists