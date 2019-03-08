Search

Advanced search

Appeal after sexual assault on woman in her 30s

PUBLISHED: 12:20 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 06 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a sexual assault on a woman. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a sexual assault on a woman. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a sexual assault on a woman in Brandon.

The incident took place around 3am on Saturday, October 5 on a footpath between the end of Warren Close, behind some houses, and a footpath off Bury Road, near to the day centre.

A woman in her 30s walking alone on the footpath saw a man standing in front of her and was then grabbed from behind by another man.

The woman was able to fight off the offenders who both ran off in the direction of Warren Close.

The first man is described as white, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build. The second man is described as white, 6 feet 2 or 3 inches tall with a skinny build. Both men were wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was uninjured but was distressed as a result of the incident.

Trained specialist officers and police staff continue to work with the victim whilst enquiries are continuing in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time should call Suffolk police quoting crime number 60398/19

Most Read

Region hit by heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

Villa’s win over Norwich given royal seal of approval by Prince George and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Restaurant owner angry at ban on Halloween music event

Andrew Hubbard owns Craftburger in New Street, Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

‘Football in the heart’ - tributes paid after death of club chairman

Tributes have been paid to a

Drugs seized by plain clothes police

A drug seizure was made in a Norfolk town last night. Photo: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region hit by heavy rain and flooding after weather warning issued

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Sunday, as more flooding predicted for east coast. Pic: Met Office

‘Football in the heart’ - tributes paid after death of club chairman

Tributes have been paid to a

Culverhouse gives Linnets the hair dryer treatment – and it worked

Jordan Richards scored the second as King's Lynn Town won at Leek in the FA Cup Picture: Ian Burt

Greater Anglia urges rail users not to travel due to flooding on train lines

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia

Appeal after sexual assault on woman in her 30s

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a sexual assault on a woman. Picture: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists