Appeal after sexual assault on woman in her 30s

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a sexual assault on a woman.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a sexual assault on a woman in Brandon.

The incident took place around 3am on Saturday, October 5 on a footpath between the end of Warren Close, behind some houses, and a footpath off Bury Road, near to the day centre.

A woman in her 30s walking alone on the footpath saw a man standing in front of her and was then grabbed from behind by another man.

The woman was able to fight off the offenders who both ran off in the direction of Warren Close.

The first man is described as white, around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build. The second man is described as white, 6 feet 2 or 3 inches tall with a skinny build. Both men were wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.

The woman was uninjured but was distressed as a result of the incident.

Trained specialist officers and police staff continue to work with the victim whilst enquiries are continuing in the area.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time should call Suffolk police quoting crime number 60398/19