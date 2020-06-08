Appeal after £1,200 bicycle is stolen

Police have launched an appeal after the Raleigh electric bicycle was stolen. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

An electric bicycle worth nearly £1,300 was stolen from outside a Norwich shop - sparking an appeal by the police for help in reuniting it with its owner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have made an appeal for information after the bicycle was snatched from outside a shop in Suffolk Square, off Vauxhall Street in the city.

You may also want to watch:

The black Raleigh electric bike, worth £1,270, was stolen at about 9.30am on Friday, May 22.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at that time or anyone with information, should contact PC Amanda Rose in Norfolk police’s Operation Solve team on 101, quoting crime reference 36/33453/20.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.