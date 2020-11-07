Audi driver wanted after BMW written off in hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after an Audi TT crashed into a BMW on the A1064 near Broadlands Sports Club in Fleggburgh showering its occupants with glass and writing off their car Picture:Sam Bevan Archant

A driver who crashed into another moving car showering its occupants with broken glass is wanted by police.

Officers were called at just after 7.15pm on November 4 to the A1064 at Filby near to the Broadlands Leisure Centre.

They were alerted by the driver of a BMW which had been struck while travelling towards Acle by an Audi TT which was heading towards Great Yarmouth.

The BMW was written off.

A police spokesman said: “The TT would have also suffered damage, including the loss of a wing mirror. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

Sam Bevan, who was in the car at the time, said: “We were inches away from having a head-on.”

Ellen Martie made an appeal over Facebook.

She said: “The way this person was driving in a 30 astounds me.

“It was a fairly straight piece of road and he was doing about 70mph on the wrong side of the road. To top it off rather than stop he drove off even faster than he came.

“We are very lucky to have suffered minor injuries with cuts and bruises. But it has written off our car, a car I need to got to work as a key worker.

“Has anyone noticed their neighbour has covered/garaged their grey Audi TT? Or anyone know the numberplate or owner of this car, or have CCTV footage covering the road area from Fleggburgh to Caister?”

Contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 366 of 4 November.