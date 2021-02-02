Windows smashed on three cars in the same street

Published: 10:05 AM February 2, 2021

The windows of three cars in one street in Gorleston were smashed over the weekend - Credit: Google

Three parked cars on the same street had their windows smashed - but nothing was stolen from inside.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of attempted thefts in Gorleston on Saturday and Sunday.

The suspect(s) smashed the window of a red Vauxhall Astra parked outside a house on Bright Close between 11pm on Saturday January 30 and 8.30am on Sunday, January 31 - but left the inside intact.

Between 1.45 and 2.30am, a Ford Transit Connect and a white Mini Cooper, also parked outside properties on Bright Close, had their windows smashed. Again, nothing was stolen.

Officers want anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area during those times to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

You can contact PC Grant Buchanan at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 - quoting crime reference numbers: 36/6447/21, 36/6493/21 and 36/6515/21.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.



