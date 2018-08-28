Man left with stomach injury after Christmas Day assault

Loke Road, in King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police are appealing for information about an assault on Christmas Day.

They say it happened in Loke Road, King’s Lynn at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 25.

It left the victim, a man in his late 30s, with an injury to his stomach which required hospital treatment.

The offender was described as Lithuanian speaking, on his mid-30s, about 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up. He fled the scene via alleyways at the back of Cresswell Street.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about it, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101.