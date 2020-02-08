Crackdown on anti-social use of vehicles at Norwich car park

Police crackdown on anti-social vehicles in St Saviours Lane car park. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter. Archant

Police have been out in force at a Norwich car park following complaints about noise and anti-social behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were joined by members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) at St Saviours Lane car park, off Magdalen Street in Norwich overnight on Friday (February 7) into Saturday (February 8).

Complaints linked to the anti-social use of vehicles prompted police to carry out patrols in the area. A few cars were stopped and a few tickets were issued by officers who also engaged with the drivers and reported passing motorists for unnecessary noise and careless driving.

Norwich Police tweeted: "#NESNT out in force with @SgtChrisHarris and @NSRAPT in and around St Saviours Car Park after a few complaints. We stopped a few cars, issued a few tickets and engaged with some local drivers. #PC55".