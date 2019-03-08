Police tackle anti-social behaviour in Long Stratton
PUBLISHED: 08:08 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 09 April 2019
Archant
Police were called out to deal with anti-social behaviour in Long Stratton.
South Norfolk officers were called to Manor Park, off the main Ipswich Road, after complaints on Monday afternoon.
Insp Jason Selvarajah tweeted: “One youth arrested and another taken home.
“Unable to release full details due to the ages of those involved, but explains police presence in the area.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.