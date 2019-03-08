Police tackle anti-social behaviour in Long Stratton

Police were called out to Manor Park, in Long Stratton Picrture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police were called out to deal with anti-social behaviour in Long Stratton.

South Norfolk officers were called to Manor Park, off the main Ipswich Road, after complaints on Monday afternoon.

Insp Jason Selvarajah tweeted: “One youth arrested and another taken home.

“Unable to release full details due to the ages of those involved, but explains police presence in the area.”