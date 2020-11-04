‘Extremely productive’ response as Kestrel policing team ‘swoop’ on town

Suffolk Police's Kestrel team provided reassurance in Beccles. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after extensive patrols were carried out following reports of anti-social behaviour in a town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With concerns raised recently about “intimidating anti-social behaviour” in Beccles, a new policing team were in the town over the weekend.

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team – or Kestrel team – is dedicated to tackling criminal and ASB challenges that emerge in a particular area.

Supporting Suffolk Police’s capability to address crime and associated anti-social behaviour across the county in apparent ‘hotspots’, they can help tackle issues and concerns which local communities have raised to local officers.

On Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1 the Kestrel team carried out extensive patrols in Beccles at the train station, the skatepark, the car park at Tesco and town centre amid concerns of intimidating anti-social behaviour recently – some of which is linked to the anti-social use of motor vehicles. The team secured intelligence and information on other suspected crimes and anti-social behaviour that had recently taken place, while a 15-year-old boy was arrested following a Misuse of Drugs Act search in the Northgate area of Beccles.

A police spokesman said: “During the search, a small amount of suspected cannabis was located along with a number of clear grip seal bags and scales.”

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Kelvin Wenden, from the Kestrel Team, said: “The weekend spent in Beccles was extremely productive in providing reassurance, visibility as well as a great opportunity to gather valuable intelligence for future operational activity and potential arrests.

“Our work over the weekend in Beccles shows how we are able to dynamically deploy into a particular area for a period of time to target crime and work alongside the relevant local policing team and respond to community concerns.”

The funding for the seven officer strong Kestrel team has come from finance provided by Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner’s 4.69 per cent increase to the policing element of council tax precept for this financial year.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: “I’m so pleased to see our new Kestrel team making such an impact in Beccles – this is exactly what we wanted.

“The funding of these officers has come from some of the policing precept in this year’s council tax and I hope people will see that their extra funding really is making a difference.

“As the name suggests, this team has been brought together to swoop into areas where additional resource is required to deal with issues affecting communities, working alongside local policing teams.

“I think the success over the weekend speaks for itself.”