Youths arrested after videos posted online of assaults around King’s Lynn

A gang of feral youths has been terrorising passengers at King’s Lynn bus station, assaulting passers-by and posting videos on social media.

In one, they walk up to a man pushing a wheelchair down a town centre street, laughing as one punches him savagely in the head.

In another a gang follow a man through a shopping centre, stalking their prey before one floors him with an uppercut.

The footage is posted and re-posted on social media, where some of the youths are being named and shamed despite being under-age.

Three teenagers have been arrested for the first attack, which took place on Christmas Day. A youth was arrested on Monday night, after the second video appeared online.

Lynn police tweeted: “We’re aware of a video posted on social media showing an assault in Lynn town centre. As a result of the video, officers have been making enquiries about the incident, which wasn’t reported to police at the time. A male has tonight been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The assaults are the latest in a string of incidents at Lynn bus station.

Donna King posted on Facebook: “I have lived in King’s Lynn all my life and personally I think it is worse than it has ever been. The homeless people moved on from under Sainsbury’s car park, were not a problem compared to that feral gang of youths that are there from late afternoon weekdays and at the weekend.

“Confiscating their bikes hasn’t stopped it, police giving them a talking to hasn’t worked, nor has the proverbial slap on the wrist. The town no longer feels a safe place. The whole situation is not being dealt with to an extent where it is under control. What I can’t work out is why with all the cctv our town has, it has gone this far, something needs to be done as this town has had enough.”

Colin Smith, 62, from Gaywood, is a reular bus traveller. He said: “It’s actually quite scary. Big gangs of youths, mostly boys, hanging around on bikes drinking and smoking drugs. They don’t care about anything or anyone.

“The police have been around more lately but it doesn’t seem to be doing much.”

A bus driver who wishes to remain anonymous said: “If you come around here from 4pm - 10pm you’ll see a lot of the little darlings about on their bikes in groups. I’ve had one boy play chicken with me, doing wheelies on his bike in front of my bus, while I’m driving it. A lot of them try to be the big ‘I am’ climb on the walls surrounding the top of Sainsbury’s car park and ‘floss’, it’s ridiculous.

“It used to be just weekends and Friday nights, but now it’s most nights and police can’t do much because they are under-age.”

West Norfolk council said: “The council is aware of issues that arise at the bus station and regularly monitor the reported incidents with our Police partners.

“Over the last year a number of individuals have been dealt with depending on the circumstances and level of behaviour, ranging from warning letters to criminal injunctions. This remains a high priority for the police and the council and is discussed each week at our operational partnership meetings.”

Julian Patterson, director of bus company Lynx, said: “I don’t think it has improved, it’s got worse. Police and the council need to take some serious action, but it doesn’t seem they are able too.

“Members of the public on our buses and our drivers are intimidated by a younger group on bikes, police are aware of them. The problem isn’t just at the bus station, it’s town in general.”