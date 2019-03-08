CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police Archant

Devices used to prevent card fraud were removed from cash machines at Barclays Bank in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the anti-skimming devices were taken from the cash machines on Red Lion Street on February 7 and February 13.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents.

• Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/9179/19.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.