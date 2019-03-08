Search

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:55 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 April 2019

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Archant

Devices used to prevent card fraud were removed from cash machines at Barclays Bank in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the anti-skimming devices were taken from the cash machines on Red Lion Street on February 7 and February 13.

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/9179/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

