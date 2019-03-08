Search

Man admits having cocaine with intent to supply

PUBLISHED: 13:31 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 14 August 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man admitted having a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Anthony Selatna, 35, formerly of Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply on June 10, this year.

However he pleaded not guilty to a charge of converting criminal property involving £12,000 in cash and possession of criminal property, a gold bar.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the prosecution and said the two charges Selatna denied should lie on file.

However there will be a further hearing on November 8 to establish the full facts of the case before Selatna will be sentenced.

Lori Tucker, for Selatna said that he claimed that he had made cash through gambling,

Judge Katharine Moore remanded Selatna in custody and said at the further hearing there would a finding of fact in the case.

