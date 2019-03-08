Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting two vulnerable schoolgirls

Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Google

An 81-year-old man who sexually assaulted two vulnerable schoolgirls has been jailed for eight years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Ashby-Kite appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on May 10, where judge Martyn Levett said he was fit for his age and there was no reason why he shouldn't go to prison.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said one of the victims had been as young as six when the offences, which were committed in Suffolk, started and the other had been 12.

You may also want to watch:

The offences had come to the attention of the authorities in 2016 and when Ashby-Kite was confronted about the allegations he said: "I deserve to go to jail."

Ashby-Kite, of Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted four offences of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, three offences of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

In addition to being jailed Ashby-Kite was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

He was also banned from contacting the victims indefinitely.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and had raised a great deal money for charity.