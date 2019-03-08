Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting two vulnerable schoolgirls

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 10 May 2019

Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Google

An 81-year-old man who sexually assaulted two vulnerable schoolgirls has been jailed for eight years.

Anthony Ashby-Kite appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on May 10, where judge Martyn Levett said he was fit for his age and there was no reason why he shouldn't go to prison.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said one of the victims had been as young as six when the offences, which were committed in Suffolk, started and the other had been 12.

You may also want to watch:

The offences had come to the attention of the authorities in 2016 and when Ashby-Kite was confronted about the allegations he said: "I deserve to go to jail."

Ashby-Kite, of Nelson Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted four offences of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, three offences of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

In addition to being jailed Ashby-Kite was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

He was also banned from contacting the victims indefinitely.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said his client had no previous convictions and had raised a great deal money for charity.

Most Read

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

One last promotion push as Linnets head to Warrington for ‘super’ final

King's Lynn Town's central defenders Rory McAuley and Ryan Fryatt in the thick of the action during the play-off final win over Alvechurch Picture: Mark Hewlett

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists