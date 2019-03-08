'Appalling' woman pointed security camera into her neighbours' home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A "relentless" woman made her neighbours feel they were in a goldfish bowl by deliberately pointing a security camera directly into their home, a court heard.

Anne Egglestone, 56, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, also sent an offensive message to Norwich charity Leeway, and breached a criminal behaviour order by contacting emergency services and sending abusive messages. She was also in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the neighbours were left feeling anxious and like they were living in a goldfish bowl after noticing Egglestone had pointed a security camera at their home.

She said they felt they were under constant surveillance.

In an impact statement the neighbours described the actions of Egglestone as relentless and said they never knew what was going to happen next as she was so unpredictable.

The neighbours said they felt like prisoners in their own home and could no longer enjoy their garden.

The court heard Egglestone had 16 convictions for 53 offences, many for breaching court orders.

Rob Pollington, for Egglestone, said she had a number of difficulties including mental health problems and had been diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and a personality disorder.

He said she had co-operated with health professionals to try to get some intervention so she could get the help she needed.

He said there was a long standing dispute between her and her neighbours and accepted she had been reckless in pointing the camera at her neighbour's home.

"Clearly on this occasion she breached the restraining order. She was reckless in her action by allowing the camera to point so obviously in that direction."

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Egglestone for two years and told her that it was "appalling" to hear the effect her actions had on her neighbours.

"You have a long record of being extremely unpleasant to other people and a number of breaches of court orders."

He told her: "You are not a very nice piece of work."

He warned her that if she kept breaching the orders the time would come when the court could order her not to return to her home and told her she should take the help offered in prison.