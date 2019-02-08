Search

Woman appears in court over harassment by moving palm trees

08 February, 2019 - 17:13
Anne Egglestone. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A woman has appeared in court accused of harassment after allegedly moving a palm tree so it hanged over a neighbour’s fence.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian JuddNorwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Anne Egglestone, of Spinney Close, Thorpe St Andrew, appeared at Norwich Magistrates yesterday to enter a plea of not guilty to three charges.

She is accused of sending a racially aggravated message to Norwich charity Leeway, harassment by breaching a restraining order and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

She is accused of breaking a restraining order by moving palm trees to intrude on her neighbours garden. But the 55-year-old claimed she only moved them back to their original position.

On the same charge she is said to have been loud and abusive, breaking a restraining order imposed by the magistrates on December 5, 2018.

Ms Egglestone was released on bail and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court in April.

