Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
- Credit: Chris Hill
The organisers behind a Norfolk music festival have taken the "difficult decision" to cancel their 2021 event.
Norfolk World Music Festival cited "risk factors" and "public uncertainty" as the reasons why it has called off its plans to open at the end of July.
Over three days between July 30 and August 1, the Southburgh festival aimed to create "Umoja" the Swahili and Zulu word for togetherness and unity, in a socially-distanced way.
Organiser Anna Mudeka was due to take to the stage herself with an array of artists from around the world set to descend on the mid-Norfolk village.
But plans have now been pushed back a year.
A statement said: "The festival hopes to be able to return in 2022 with most of the same line-up and more and the same spirit and message of unity and togetherness."
