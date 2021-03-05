Woman who stole from vulnerable woman has to pay back £2000

Published: 3:07 PM March 5, 2021

A woman who stole more than £4000 from a seriously-ill victim, who has since died, has been ordered to pay back £2000 to the victim's estate.

Ann Dunning, 60, lived with the victim and her husband for 40 years and as well as providing a roof over her head they completely trusted her and treated her like a daughter, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Dunning, of Newton Close, Newton St Faith, near Norwich, was in January given a 12-month community order and 200 hours unpaid work after she admitted fraud between June and July 2019.

Dunning was back in court for a confiscation hearing on Friday, March 5, but after hearing she had little in the way of cash or assets an order for her to pay £2000 as compensation was made.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said the money would be paid as compensation to the estate of the late victim rather than as confiscation.

Dunning was given three months to pay or face a month in jail in default.

John Morgans, for Dunning, said: "The defendant's means are limited."

He said that she was hoping to be able to save the cash to pay the compensation

Recorder Simon Taylor QC told Dunning: "This is a conclusion of the proceedings concerning your fraud."

He also ordered her to pay £500 towards the prosecution costs.

At Dunning's sentencing, the court heard how over an 18-day period she made withdrawals to buy Amazon vouchers, DVDs and other items for personal use.

The victim was ill and got Dunning to make two cash withdrawals using her card and had given her the PIN number.

However Dunning then without her permission, went on to make other unauthorised cash withdrawals taking in total £4,380.

The judge told Dunning that it had been a terrible breach of trust by her.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC said that it must have been devastating for the victim, coming as it did at the last few months of her life and involving someone she had treated as a daughter.

The court heard she had been of previous good character.



