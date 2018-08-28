Search

Angler fined after fishing without a rod licence in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:22 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:22 19 November 2018

Man holding fly rod. Picture: campbellphotostudio

Man holding fly rod. Picture: campbellphotostudio

campbellphotostudio

An angler was fined after admitting fishing without a rod licence and obstructing an Environment Agency officer at a lake in Norfolk.

Jayne Hinch, 56, pleaded guilty to fishing without a rod licence and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty at Willow Lakes, Bodham in north Norfolk on July 18.

Hinch, of Pastor Ridings, Peterborough, received a total penalty of £230, comprising £50 fine, £150 costs and a victim surcharge of £30, at Norwich magistrates court on November 15.

After the hearing the Environment Agency’s enforcement team leader Lesley Robertson said: “Environment Agency Fisheries enforcement officers regularly patrol waters across East Anglia. Our officers are deemed to be a constable for the purposes of enforcing the Salmon and freshwater Fisheries Act 1975, or any order or byelaw under it.

“This case shows that anyone found fishing illegally or obstructing an Officer carrying out their duties may face prosecution and a fine.”

All anglers need a valid Environment Agency rod licence.

Rod licences now run 365 days from the day of purchase, regardless of when it is purchased in the year. This offers 12 full months of fishing. However, fishing without one can lead to a fine of £2,500.

Miss Robertson added: “The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries including rivers for anglers. Our officers routinely undertake licence checks and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing activities to contact us.”

Illegal fishing should be reported to the Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or alternatively to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Licences can be bought using a credit or debit card by calling the telesales line on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm.

Alternatively, they can be obtained from the GOV.UK website at www.gov.uk/fishing-licences or any Post Office.

