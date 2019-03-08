Search

'Yobs' in 4x4s wreck infamous Norfolk roundabout

PUBLISHED: 14:27 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 09 November 2019

The famous 'chicken roundabout' has been 'destroyed' by an off-road vehicle. Photo: Sharon Cheer

Archant

A woman has hit out at 'yobs' who destroyed a village's roundabout by driving over it in a 4x4 vehicle which left deep tracks.

Mrs Cheer said she was Mrs Cheer said she was "angry and gutted" about the damage. Photo: Sharon Cheer

A woman has hit out at "yobs" who destroyed a village's roundabout by driving over it in a 4x4 vehicle which left deep tracks.

Earlier this week an individual or group of people tore over Ditchingham's infamous roundabout on the A143 in what residents believe to be a large off-road car or van.

Sharon Cheer, from Ditchingham, said: "The lovely roundabout was wrecked by yobs - by what looks like a 4x4 vehicle leaving deep wide tracks gouged into the turf.

"This sort of thing has also been reported happening in Beccles as well. I really hope they are caught, fined, and made to pay for damage done," she said.

The roundabout gained a degree of fame, having been nicknamed the 'chicken roundabout' as over one hundred of the birds used to live on the central island.

Though they were removed in 2013, it is thought that chickens lived at the roundabout near Ditchingham Maltings for more than 50 years, with Gordon Knowles of Bungay, feeding them for 21 years.

They were a talking point, with the roundabout known by many, although there were mixed opinions as to whether their presence was good or bad.

"I am angry and gutted," Mrs Cheer said. "No-one as yet knows who has done it, people on here have mentioned that Beccles also been attacked on few of their roundabouts, and there is damage on the common in Bungay and Beccles too.

"Ditchingham Parish Council has to burden the cost of putting it right via the tax payers' money. The parish council hires Clinks Care Farm as their contractor to do the ground works in and around Ditchingham.

"Clink were the ones who planted thousands of flowers and wild flower seeds which gave our roundabout its lovely colourful display in the summer this year. The council were planning on planting spring bulbs to come up next spring. Now it is ruined."

READ MORE: Honour for Bungay man who made Chicken Roundabout a national hit



Reactions to the damage on local Facebook groups generally condemned who did the damage, with some calling the driver responsible a "mindless idiot".

Another person said: "They do it because they can, no one is there to stop them. Someone out there will know who did this. Time to man up and name and shame."

Man’s collapse sparks police probe

Police have put up tents at Fastolff Avenue in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

Canaries striker drops out of Switzerland squad due to injury

Josip Drmic featured as a substiute during Norwich City's home loss to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Don’t touch!’ Bin bags of cannabis fly-tipped in village

Bags of cannabis roots have been fly-tipped at Wrentham, Suffolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Lidl store to open in town next month

Proposed plans for a new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.
