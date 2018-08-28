“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

“Please let us know you are safe.”

Those are the words of the father of Angela Davey, a former teacher and mother-of-two who became involved in the world of drugs and is on the run from police.

David Wilkes lost contact with his daughter in August 2016. He has not seen her since.

The University of East Anglia history graduate was the first in her family to go to university, but over the last two years her life has disintegrated.

She has lost her job, her home and her children, and was living in a camper van when she was arrested last summer.

The 38-year-old admitted her role in a drug dealing conspiracy, but has failed to appear at court and is now on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list.

“The Angela that is out on the street is not our Angela,” said Mr Wilkes, 66. “She hasn’t been our Angela for a very long time.

“I just want to know that she is safe, and that hopefully we can rebuild what we once had.

“She has made some poor decisions but we are here for her if she wants us to be.”

Angela’s family believe she was coerced into drugs when she was “vulnerable” after her marriage of 10 years broke down and she began a new relationship with a man she met on Tinder.

“When her marriage broke down she was absolutely devastated,” added Mr Wilkes. “Her whole world crashed down around her. We believe she was vulnerable at the time all this happened.

“Her whole persona changed. She lost control of everything.

“We were thinking she would have this light bulb moment and get herself out of the situation.”

After graduating from UEA with a 2:1 in history in 2003, Angela stayed on to complete a PGCE with a term of teacher training at the Hewett School.

She soon moved into teaching children with special educational needs at the Clare School and latterly Eaton Hall.

But by 2016 her marriage had broken down, and within two years she ended up homeless.

“When she graduated we thought she had the whole world ahead of her,” Angela’s father said.

“Angela is a very compassionate person. That’s why she ended up in teaching and wanted to go into work with children with special educational needs. She decided that is where her passion lay - with disadvantaged children.

“She was a very, very intelligent girl. She won a scholarship to Norwich High School for Girls and made many friends during her time there.

“Angela has always been very trusting, and she would always try and look for the good side in people, which may have made her more vulnerable.”

After her father lost contact with Angela, her mother “desperately” kept in touch to stay close to her daughter and grandchildren.

But one year ago she too lost contact, at which point her father reported Angela missing.

She has been on Norfolk Police’s wanted list since November last year after she failed to appear at court.

She had previously admitted dealing cocaine, after being caught during an undercover drugs operation codenamed Cultivate.

Three of her associates were jailed for a total of 11 years on Monday, but Angela’s case could not be dealt with.

“If she has committed crimes she has to accept the consequences,” added Mr Wilkes. “People keep saying she is an adult and can make her own decisions. But we believe the decisions she was making was the result of the drugs. It is like her brain changed.

“She is our child. I don’t care how old she is, she will always be our child.

“The most important thing at this moment in time is try and find some way of rescuing Angela.

“This could literally be a matter of life and death. It could be my daughter’s life.

“If she is sleeping on the streets on her own she could die, especially at this time of year. It doesn’t bear thinking about.

“I don’t know if we will ever get our Angela back again. We do not know what damage has been done.

“This has torn me to pieces, and torn her mum to pieces. We are victims too. The whole family are victims.”

Police say Angela Davey has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire, or may have travelled to London.

Anyone who may have seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.