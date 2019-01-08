Search

Police reappeal for information on wanted Norwich woman

08 January, 2019 - 16:11
Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police have today renewed their appeal to trace a woman who failed to appear in court.

Angela Davey, 38, from Norwich is wanted in connection with breaching a court order imposed by magistrates in 2018 and for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Police say she has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire, or may have travelled to London and she has been wanted since November 21 2018.

Anyone who may have seen Angela Davey, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

READ MORE: Norfolk's most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

