‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

She is a former teacher and talented artist who lost her home and family after becoming mixed up in class A drugs - and is now on the run from police.

Today friends of Angela Davey have issued a heartfelt plea for her to give herself up and salvage her life by getting clean of drugs and accepting her sentence.

Davey, 38, has been on Norfolk Police’s wanted list since November last year after she failed to appear at court.

She had previously admitted dealing cocaine, after being caught during an undercover drugs operation codenamed Cultivate.

Three of her associates were jailed for a total of 11 years on Monday, but Davey’s case could not be dealt with.

Now one of her childhood friends is urging her to come forward.

“If she continues in this lifestyle she will die,” said the 39-year-old, who has asked not to be named in the article.

It’s a terrifying example of how quickly someone’s live can unravel.

Angela Davey was, according to her friend, “bright” and “incredibly intelligent”.

She had won a scholarship to Norwich High School for Girls before studying history at the University of East Anglia.

After a PGCE at UEA, and a term of teacher training at the Hewett School, she became a history teacher. She bought a house with her husband and lived there with her two children.

Eventually she moved to the Clare School to work with children with special educational needs.

Life then took a turn for the worse after her marriage broke down and she became “vulnerable”.

Friends said she met a man on Tinder and soon became involved in drugs. She ended up living in a camper van, then in a tent on Marriott’s Way.

“It is a real waste, an absolute waste,” said her friend. “To us she is a very ill, very vulnerable woman who was not brought up into this lifestyle.

“She was a normal person, a mum, career focused. She was not who you would imagine taking this path in life.

“Police have told me they offered her help, and we have all offered her help. Then we found out there was a warrant for her arrest.”

Davey had left her previous home on Wall Road in the north of the city a year and a half ago.

The new occupant said she thought Davey was “a vulnerable person” and a “victim” of drugs and her new relationship.

“By the time we moved in everything had been stripped,” she said of the semi-detached family home.

“There was rubbish everywhere and they had abandoned their cats.

“I just sobbed my eyes out when I saw what had happened to her life. Seeing all the children’s stuff among all the other things from her life made me so upset. To think a life could go downhill so quickly.”

The woman, 40, who asked to remain anonymous, said artwork and memorabilia had been left at the house, alongside drug paraphernalia and needles.

“We could see she did really love her kids because she made them so many things, but it is hard to feel sorry for her when you see the things she left in the house my child could have found,” she added.

“I think she was a vulnerable person and she was taken advantage of. I see her as a victim.

“It is just a tragedy of a life gone. In the end, she made the choices she did.”

Davey, who had been living in a camper van at the time of her arrest, failed to appear for her sentencing on Monday.

Her friends have said they think her only hope could be accepting her punishment.

“We see that being in prison could potentially be her only way out of her current situation and her only chance at being well,” said the 39-year-old.

“There are so many people left broken hearted by this.

“If she continues in this lifestyle she will die, and there has got to be something that can salvage her.

“There has got to be something she can do. If this can happen to her in two years there has got to be a way back out of it as well.

“I am angry with her but I still love her, and I am desperately worried that one day we will hear she is dead.”

Police say Davey has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire, or may have travelled to London and she has been wanted since November 21, 2018.

Anyone who may have seen Angela Davey, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.