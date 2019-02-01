‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive Courtesy of family archive

The family of a former history teacher and UEA graduate who had been on the run from police for two months have spoken of their relief after she was arrested in London.

Angela Davey, 38, has been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to appear in court.

Her friends and family this week urged the mother of two to let them know she is safe and accept her punishment.

She was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London on Thursday evening and appeared for a brief five minute hearing in custody on Friday afternoon.

A distressed looking Angela appeared at Norwich Crown Court wearing a red jumper and looked across to her family and waved and blew them a kiss.

Angela’s father, David Wilkes, hasn’t seen his daughter since August 2016, and had feared for her safety while she was missing.

He said it was “upsetting” to have seen her in court, but the family are “so happy she is safe”.

“They will get her the treatment she needs,” he said. “She did look over and smile and wave at me. It was good to actually see her in the flesh, even though it is not the Angela we knew.

“She has asked us for a visit, which is good. We are just so, so pleased she is somewhere safe and off the streets, and someone is looking after her, so we can hopefully move forward.”

No charges were put to her but her barrister Andrew Oliver said she was unwell as she was suffering from withdrawal symptoms from her drug use.

Mr Oliver told Judge Katharine Moore that she was too unwell to have any charges regarding her bail offence put to her but said it was likely to be a guilty plea for the bail act offence.

He told the court: “It is inevitable she is going to be remanded into custody.”

He said that Davey would be seen by medical professionals and given the help she needs and the appropriate treatment so she is “stabilised”

He added: “She will then be in a better position.”

He said he expected her to be remanded to Peterborough jail and her case was adjourned until February 8 when Mr Oliver said he hoped she would be feeling better.

Judge Moore told the defendant: “You remain in custody and will be taken to Peterborough and I hope you be given the medical treatment you require sooner rather than later.

Judge Moore added that all options including custody remained open to the court.

Angela previously admitted selling cocaine and was due to be sentenced on Monday.

She was wanted in connection with breaching a court order, imposed by magistrates on August 9, 2018 and also failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court.