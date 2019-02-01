UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

A UEA graduate and mother of two who has been wanted for drug dealing since November has been arrested in London.

Angela Davey, 38, has been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to appear at court.

Her friends and family this week urged her to let them know she is safe and to accept her punishment.

She had previously admitted selling cocaine, and was due to be sentenced on Monday.

Davey was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London yesterday evening and remains in custody.

She was wanted in connection with breaching a court order, imposed by magistrates on 9 August 2018 and also for failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court.

She is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court today.