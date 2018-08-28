Search

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer Angela Davey is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

PUBLISHED: 10:24 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 08 February 2019

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun



This is the moment UEA graduate and former history teacher Angela Davey was arrested in Camden after three months on the run for drug dealing.

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archiveAngela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

The 38-year-old is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court this afternoon after she was traced by the Metropolitan Police.

Davey had been arrested on January 31, just days after her family and friends put out an urgent plea for her to turn herself in.

She was due to be sentenced for dealing cocaine last Monday, but was on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to appear in court.

She appeared for a brief five minute hearing in custody on Friday afternoon last week, but her case was adjourned until today.

A distressed looking Angela appeared at Norwich Crown Court wearing a red jumper and looked across to her family and waved and blew them a kiss.

Angela’s father, David Wilkes, hasn’t seen his daughter since August 2016, and had feared for her safety while she was missing.

He said it was “upsetting” to have seen her in court, but the family are “so happy she is safe”.

“They will get her the treatment she needs,” he said. “She did look over and smile and wave at me. It was good to actually see her in the flesh, even though it is not the Angela we knew.

Angela Davey in February 2018. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAngela Davey in February 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

“She has asked us for a visit, which is good. We are just so, so pleased she is somewhere safe and off the streets, and someone is looking after her, so we can hopefully move forward.”

No charges were put to her but her barrister Andrew Oliver said she was unwell as she was suffering from withdrawal symptoms from her drug use.

Mr Oliver told Judge Katharine Moore that she was too unwell to have any charges regarding her bail offence put to her but said it was likely to be a guilty plea for the bail act offence.

He told the court: “It is inevitable she is going to be remanded into custody.”

He said that Davey would be seen by medical professionals and given the help she needs and the appropriate treatment so she is “stabilised”

He added: “She will then be in a better position.”

He said he expected her to be remanded to Peterborough jail and her case was adjourned until today when Mr Oliver said he hoped she would be feeling better.

Judge Moore told the defendant: “You remain in custody and will be taken to Peterborough and I hope you be given the medical treatment you require sooner rather than later.

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyAngela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge Moore added that all options including custody remained open to the court.

Angela previously admitted selling cocaine and was due to be sentenced last Monday.

She was wanted in connection with breaching a court order, imposed by magistrates on August 9, 2018 and also failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court.

