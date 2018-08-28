Search

Angela Davey appears in court after being arrested in London

PUBLISHED: 15:32 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 01 February 2019

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

A UEA graduate and mother of two who has been wanted for drug dealing since November appeared at Norwich Crown Court after being arrested in London.

Angela Davey, 38, has been on Norfolk Constabulary’s wanted list since November last year when she failed to appear in court.

Her friends and family this week urged her to let them know she is safe and accept her punishment.

Davey was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London on Thursday evening and appeared for a brief five minute hearing in custody.

A distressed looking Davey appeared wearing a red jumper and looked across to her family and waved and blew them a kiss.

No charges were put to her but her barrister Andrew Oliver said she was unwell as she was suffering from withdrawal symptoms from her drug use.

Mr Oliver told Judge Katharine Moore that she was too unwell to have any charges regarding her bail offence put to her but said it was likely to be a guilty plea for the bail act offence.

He told the court: “It is inevitable she is going to be remanded into custody.”

He said that Davey would be seen by medical professionals and given the help she needs and the appropriate treatment so she is “stabilised”

He added: “She will then be in a better position.”

He said he expected her to be remanded to Peterborough jail and her case was adjourned until February 8 when Mr Oliver said he hoped she would be feeling better.

Judge Moore told Davey: “You remain in custody and will be taken to Peterborough and I hope you be given the medical treatment you require sooner rather than later.

Judge Moore added that all options including custody remained open to the court.

Davey previously admitted selling cocaine and was due to be sentenced on Monday.

She was wanted in connection with breaching a court order, imposed by magistrates on August 9, 2018 and also failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court.

